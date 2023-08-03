Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share. The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period. _____

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period.

