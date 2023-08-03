On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Walker & Dunlop: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 3, 2023 6:23 am
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported earnings of $27.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $272.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WD

