Xometry: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2023 7:39 am
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.6 million in its second quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $111 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $121 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $464 million to $474 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

Top Stories