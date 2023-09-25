On Air: Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Business News

Alcoa, Freeport-McMoRan fall; Williams-Sonoma, Ford rise, Monday, 9/25/2023

The Associated Press
September 25, 2023 12:42 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

HP Inc. (HPQ), down 39 cents to $26.38.

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 4.8 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.

Alcoa Corp. (AA), down $1.40 to $26.95.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

The bauxite, alumina and aluminum products maker said William Oplinger is succeeding Roy Harvey CEO.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.65 to $131.77.

The internet retail giant is investing up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX), up $5.13 to $384.94.

A tentative deal has been reached to end Hollywood’s writers strike after nearly five months.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), up 5 cents to $12.84.

The doughnut chain said Josh Charlesworth will succeed Michael Tattersfield as CEO.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $13.87 to $153.88.

        Read more: Business News

Private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners disclosed a 5% ownership stake in the seller of cookware and home furnishings.

Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 3 cents to $37.12.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Ford Motor Co. (F), up 24 cents to $12.67.

Canadian autoworkers ratified a new labor agreement with automaker, averting a threatened strike.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|1 CommunityLIVE 2023
10|1 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
10|1 2023 FinCyber Today Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories