On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 2:11 am
< a min read
      

Sept. 15–21, 2023

Many families in poorer areas of Romania enjoy fall fairs, like the Titu Fair in Hagioaica. The Italian island of Lampedusa was again overwhelmed by an influx of migrant arrivals from Tunisia.

King Charles III is on a three-day visit to France, where the U.K. monarch met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In sports, Real Madrid beat Union Berlin in their first group match of the Champions League at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Emilio Morenatti in Spain.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Sports News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Join us at the Inaugural Kansas City...
9|28 FY24 Top 20 Federal Opportunities
9|28 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories