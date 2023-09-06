On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 4:14 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period.

Argan shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.76, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories