Argan: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Argan Inc. (AGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $12.8 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 94 cents per share.

The builder of energy plants posted revenue of $141.3 million in the period.

Argan shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.76, a climb of 26% in the last 12 months.

