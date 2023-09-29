On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Business News

Astros, Rockets acquire AT&T SportsNet Southwest, form new network

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 8:16 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros and the NBA’s Houston Rockets announced on Friday that they acquired AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery and will form their own network.

Space City Home Network launches on Tuesday and will be a joint venture of the two franchises. The teams say the move will be seamless for fans, who will be able to watch games on the same channels they used previously.

The Astros and the Rockets are the latest franchises to seek alternatives for the struggling regional sports network model.

The first live game broadcast on the network will be a Rockets preseason opener against Indiana on Oct. 10. The new network expects to broadcast about 220 games per season, along with regional high school and college content.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 Columbus Cybersecurity Conference
10|5 FOIA Automation
10|5 Alaska Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories