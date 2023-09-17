On Air: Federal News Network
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Chinese police detain wealth management staff at the heavily indebted developer Evergrande

The Associated Press
September 17, 2023 7:23 am
1 min read
      

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Police in a southern Chinese city said they have detained some staff at China Evergrande Group’s wealth management unit in the latest trouble for the heavily indebted developer.

A statement by the Shenzhen police on Saturday said authorities “took criminal coercive measures against suspects including Du and others in the financial wealth management (Shenzhen) company under Evergrande Group.”

It was unclear who Du was. Evergrande did not immediately answer questions seeking comment.

Media reports about investors’ protests at the Evergrande headquarters in Shenzhen in 2021 had listed a person called Du Liang as head of the company’s wealth management unit.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer, at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

The group is undergoing a restructuring plan, including offloading assets, to avoid defaulting on $340 billion in debt.

On Friday, China’s national financial regulator announced it had approved the takeover of the group’s life insurance arm by a new state-owned entity.

A series of debt defaults in China’s sprawling property sector since 2021 have left behind half-finished apartment buildings and disgruntled homebuyers. Observers fear the real estate crisis may further slow the world’s second-largest economy and spill over globally.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|23 10th Annual Benefit Gala
9|23 Cisco Certified CyberOps Associate...
9|23 Hand & Power Tools-Support Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories