Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 3:23 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.92 to $85.55 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.72 to $88.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $3.11 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.77 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.20 to $1,967.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents to $24.56 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.85 a pound.

The dollar rose to 146.17 Japanese yen from 145.45 yen. It fell to $1.0779 to $1.0846 against the euro.

