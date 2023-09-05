On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 3:14 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.14 to $86.69 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.04 to $90.04 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.58 a gallon. October heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.22 a gallon. October natural gas fell 19 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $14.50 to $1,952.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 69 cents to $23.87 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.85 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.78 Japanese yen from 146.50 yen. It fell to $1.0722 to $1.0796 against the euro.

Top Stories