On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 6, 2023 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 85 cents to $87.54 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 56 cents to $90.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.19 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.40 to $1,944.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 37 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.71 Japanese yen from 147.78 yen. It rose to $1.0726 to $1.0722 against the euro.

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|12 Vandenberg SFB Tech Expo
9|12 Mississippi Digital Government Summit
9|12 Fort Benning Maneuver Warfighter...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories