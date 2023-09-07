On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 3:37 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 67 cents to $86.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 68 cents to $89.92 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.62 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $3.21 a gallon. October natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $1.70 to $1,942.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 26 cents to $23.24 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.20 Japanese yen from 147.71 yen. It fell to $1.0695 to $1.0726 against the euro.

