Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 13, 2023 3:11 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 32 cents to $88.52 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 18 cents to $91.88 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.74 a gallon. October heating oil rose 11 cents to $3.44 a gallon. October natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $2.60 to $1,932.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $23.18 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.46 Japanese yen from 147.10 yen. It was unchanged at $1.0732 against the euro.

