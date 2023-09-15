On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 3:10 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 61 cents to $90.77 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 23 cents to $93.93 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.71 a gallon. October heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.38 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,946.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 40 cents to $23.39 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.86 Japanese yen from 147.45 yen. It rose to $1.0661 from $1.0635 against the euro.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|21 MAS Office Hours
9|21 Corporate Gray Virtual...
9|21 18th Annual AFCEA Oklahoma City Golf...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories