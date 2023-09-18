On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 18, 2023 3:13 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 71 cents to $91.48 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 50 cents to $93.43 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.70 a gallon. October heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.29 a gallon. October natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $7.20 to $1,953.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 11 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper fell 2 cents to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.75 Japanese yen from 147.86 yen. It rose to $1.0679 from $1.0661 against the euro.

