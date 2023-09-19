On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 19, 2023 3:15 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 28 cents to $91.20 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 9 cents to $94.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. October heating oil rose 8 cents to $3.37 a gallon. October natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.85 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,953.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 4 cents to $23.46 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.75 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.86 Japanese yen from 147.75 yen. It fell to $1.0677 from $1.0679 against the euro.

        Insight by Red Hat: Explore the benefits, data security implications and strategies for managing complex edge systems. Our new ebook highlights how NOAA and VA aim to better serve users everywhere and shares real-world best practices from Red Hat experts.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|25 2023 Future Force Capabilities...
9|25 Official (ISC)² Certification Training...
9|25 Hawaii Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories