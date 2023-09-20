Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell 92 cents to $90.28 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 81 cents to $93.53 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 4 cents to $2.62 a gallon. October heating oil fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,967.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 38 cents to $23.84 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $3.78 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.03 Japanese yen from 147.86 yen. It rose to $1.0686 from $1.0677 against the euro.

