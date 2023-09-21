On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 3:11 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 3 cents to $89.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 23 cents to $93.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.62 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.37 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $27.50 to $1,939.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 15 cents to $23.69 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.54 Japanese yen from 148.03 yen. It fell to $1.0661 from $1.0686 against the euro.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|27 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|27 Around the World with Secure Identity...
9|27 Michigan Higher Education IT Leadership...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories