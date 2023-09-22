On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 40 cents to $90.03 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 3 cents to $93.27 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 6 cents to $2.56 a gallon. October heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6 to $1,945.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 15 cents to $23.84 an ounce and December copper was unchanged at $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.39 Japanese yen from 147.54 yen. It fell to $1.0647 from $1.0661 against the euro.

