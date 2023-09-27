On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 3:15 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $3.29 to $93.68 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $2.59 to $96.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.60 a gallon. October heating oil rose 9 cents to $3.31 a gallon. October natural rose 10 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $28.90 to $1,890.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 47 cents to $22.73 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.64 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.59 Japanese yen from 149.08 yen. It fell to $1.0508 from $1.0566 against the euro.

