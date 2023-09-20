On Air: Fed Life
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Coty, Steelcase rise; Eastern Bankshares, AdaptHealth fall, Wednesday, 9/20/2023

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 12:47 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Coty Inc. (COTY), up 61 cents to $12.08.

The owner of CoverGirl and other cosmetics gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 5 cents to $12.51.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Workers in Canada reached a tentative contract agreement with the automaker.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS), up $1.29 to $27.51.

The image-sharing social media platform gave investors an encouraging financial update and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up $2.29 to $11.10.

The office furniture maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Textron Inc. (TXT), up $3.88 to $79.52.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters announced a fleet agreement with NetJets.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), down $1.06 to $12.37.

        Read more: Business News

The bank is selling its insurance operations and buying Cambridge Bancorp.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), down 32 cents to $9.24.

The home healthcare equipment company reversed a recent decision to hire Crispin Teufel as CEO.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), up 29 cents to $17.36.

The information technology company announced a new hybrid cloud business unit.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
9|26 Skift Global Forum 2023
9|26 2023 Women In Defense National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories