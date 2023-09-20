Coty, Steelcase rise; Eastern Bankshares, AdaptHealth fall, Wednesday, 9/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Coty Inc. (COTY), up 61 cents to $12.08.
The owner of CoverGirl and other cosmetics gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.
Ford Motor Co. (F), down 5 cents to $12.51.
Workers in Canada reached a tentative contract agreement with the automaker.
Pinterest Inc. (PINS), up $1.29 to $27.51.
The image-sharing social media platform gave investors an encouraging financial update and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up $2.29 to $11.10.
The office furniture maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.
Textron Inc. (TXT), up $3.88 to $79.52.
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters announced a fleet agreement with NetJets.
Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), down $1.06 to $12.37.
The bank is selling its insurance operations and buying Cambridge Bancorp.
AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), down 32 cents to $9.24.
The home healthcare equipment company reversed a recent decision to hire Crispin Teufel as CEO.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), up 29 cents to $17.36.
The information technology company announced a new hybrid cloud business unit.
