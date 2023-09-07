On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Dave & Buster’s, Verint fall; Designer Brands, Calavo Growers rise, Thursday, 9/7/2023

The Associated Press
September 7, 2023 12:13 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

WestRock Co. (WRK), up $1.63 to $33.51.

The paper and packaging company is reportedly in deal talks with Smurfit Kappa.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), down 97 cents to $6.09.

        Insight by Riverbed and Red River: In an exclusive ebook, learn how VA, IHS and DHA have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.

The electric vehicle charging network gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the year.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), down $4.88 to $25.99.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications cut its sales forecast for the year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), down $2.10 to $35.30.

The owner of restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster’s reported weak second-quarter financial results.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH), down $1.15 to $3.35.

The outdoor sporting goods specialty retailer gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), up $2.25 to $12.64.

        Read more: Business News

The footwear and accessories retailer beat analysts’ second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW), up $2.70 to $33.96.

The avocado grower reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

UiPath Inc. (PATH), up $1.49 to $17.71.

The enterprise automation software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|13 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
9|13 2023 Survey Event | Incident Response
9|13 Join us at the Fifth Annual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories