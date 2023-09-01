On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Dell, Lululemon Athletica rise; Walgreens Boots Alliance, Olin fall, Friday, 9/1/2023

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 1:03 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), down $1.31 to $24

Rosalind Brewer is departing as CEO after less than three years at the helm of the drug store chain.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), up $11.97 to $68.21

        Insight by Verizon: Leaders from CISA, the Army Cyber Command and Defense’s JFHQ-DODIN share how they’re investing in all three to help improve cyber capabilities and resiliency for both public and private sector organizations. Download the Executive Briefing today!

The computer maker raised its outlook for full-year results.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), up $20.75 to $402.01

The maker of workout wear reported results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), up $4.55 to $35.65

The cloud computing company’s profit and revenue came in well ahead of what investors were looking for.

The Walt Disney Co. (DIS), down $2.23 to $81.46

The media giant’s dispute with cable TV company Charter escalated as it blacked out Disney’s ESPN to many customers.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB), up $21.70 up $403

        Read more: Business News

The database company reported results that were better than Wall Street was expecting and raised its forecasts.

Olin Corp. (OLN), down $6.60 to $51.42

Scott Sutton will step down as CEO of the chemicals company in the first half of next year.

Elastic NV (ESTC), up $13.73 to $75.61

The data analytics company raised its forecasts for full-year earnings.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 Connecticut Digital Government Summit
9|7 Charlotte Cybersecurity Conference
9|7 govDelivery Feature Focus
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories