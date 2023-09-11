On Air: Amtower Off Center with Mark Amtower
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before ‘Monday Night Football’ season opener

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 12:07 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Hours before the fall’s first “Monday Night Football” game, Disney and Charter Communications have settled a business dispute that had left some 15 million cable TV customers without ESPN and other Disney channels.

Disney said that because of the deal, the majority of its ESPN customers would have service restored to Charter’s Spectrum cable system right away. Charter confirmed the deal Monday.

It comes before the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills were to debut their season on ESPN and ESPN2. It’s the first game for the Jets with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback, and many Spectrum customers are in the New York area.

        Insight by Riverbed and Red River: In an exclusive ebook, learn how VA, IHS and DHA have begun modernization efforts that will break down silos and provide network visibility with the goal of improving patient care as well as providing better user experiences internally too.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|17 Where Midmarket IT Leaders Network and...
9|17 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories