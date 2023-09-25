On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

EU Commission blocks Booking’s planned acquisition of flight booking provider Etraveli

The Associated Press
September 25, 2023 5:21 am
< a min read
      

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm said Monday it is blocking leading U.S. online travel agency Booking from acquiring Sweden’s flight booking provider Etraveli Group because it would have allowed it to increase its dominant position on the market on the continent.

The European Commission said it had warned Booking Holdings about its concerns but that the remedies offered by the company were not sufficient. Booking’s brands include Booking.com, Rentalcars, Priceline and Agoda.

Following its investigation, the Commission said it found out the proposed 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) deal would have led to higher costs for hotels, and possibly, a negative impact on the price paid by consumers.

“Bans are rare, and today’s decision is in fact the first merger to be blocked this year,” EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

According to the European Commission, online travel agencies handle transactions worth more than 100 billion euros ($106 billion) per year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News World News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|1 CommunityLIVE 2023
10|1 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
10|1 2023 FinCyber Today Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories