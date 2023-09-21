On Air: Panel Discussions
FedEx, Greenbrier rise; Cisco Systems, KB Home fall, Thursday, 9/21/2023

The Associated Press
September 21, 2023 12:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

FedEx Corp. (FDX), up $9.93 to $260.46.

The package delivery company reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), down 76 cents to $423.01.

The financial data provider gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

MGM Resorts International (MGM), down 92 cents to $37.85.

The company said IT systems at its casino and hotel properties have been restored across the U.S. following a cyberattack.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $2.34 to $53.16.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services is buying Splunk for about $28 billion.

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $2.04 to $41.35.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment said it received orders for 15,300 new railcars worth about $1.9 billion.

KB Home (KBH), down $1.82 to $46.24.

The homebuilder took in fewer orders during its most recent quarter than Wall Street forecast.

Fox Corp. (FOXA), up 91 cents to $32.06.

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down as leader of both Fox news’ parent company and News Corp.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down 64 cents to $40.31.

The gold miner slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

