On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Ford pausing construction of Michigan battery plant amid contract talks with auto workers union

TOM KRISHER
September 25, 2023 5:15 pm
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. said Monday that it’s pausing construction of a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan until it is confident it can run the factory competitively.

The move comes as the company is in the midst of national contract talks with the United Auto Workers union, which wants to represent workers at battery factories and win them top wages.

In February, Ford announced plans to build the plant in Marshall, Michigan, employing about 2,500 workers to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing vehicles. Marshall is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Detroit and is near two major interstate highways.

But Ford spokesman TR Reid confirmed Monday that plant construction has been paused and spending has been limited on it.

        How are agencies finding and hiring the right talent, and training the workforce to keep up with the needs of cybersecurity initiatives? Join Jason Miller and a panel of agency and industry leaders on Oct. 5 as they explore strategies and challenges. Register today!

“There are a number of considerations,” he said in an email. “We haven’t made any final decision about the planned investment there.”

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|1 CommunityLIVE 2023
10|1 (ISC)2 CISSP® Training Boot Camp
10|1 2023 FinCyber Today Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories