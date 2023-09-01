On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former Harrods’ owner Mohamed Al-Fayed dies at 94

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 5:17 pm
LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Al-Fayed, former owner of the famed Harrods department store in London whose son was killed in a car crash with Princess Diana, has died, according to the football club he once owned. He was 94.

Al-Fayed, a self-made Egyptian businessman who was also a former owner of Fulham Football Club, was devastated by the death of son Dodi Fayed in the car crash in Paris with Princess Diana 26 years ago. He spent the rest of his life mourning the loss.

“On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,” his successor as owner, Shahid Khan, said in a statement on the club’s website. “I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club.”

