On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/1/2023

The Associated Press
September 1, 2023 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street after a choppy day of trading. The market got a boost early on after a closely watched report signaled that the job market, while still healthy, has been showing some signs of cooling.

The report supported the market’s hopes that the Federal Reserve can soon ease up on its campaign to slow the economy by raising interest rates.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The index is coming off its first monthly loss since February. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq composite ended little changed.

Treasury yields rose slightly.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.11 points, or 0.2%, to 4,515.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.80 points, or 0.3%, to 34,837.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 3.15 points, less than 0.1%, to 14,031.81.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.15 points, or 1.1%, to 1,920.83

For the week:

The S&P 500 rose 110.06 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow rose 490.81 points, or 1.4%.

        Read more: Business News

The Nasdaq rose 441.17 points, or 3.2%.

The Russell 2000 rsoe 67.20 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 676.27 points, or 17.6%.

The Dow is up 1,690.46 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,565.33 points, or 34.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 159.58 points, or 9.1%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|7 Connecticut Digital Government Summit
9|7 Charlotte Cybersecurity Conference
9|7 govDelivery Feature Focus
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories