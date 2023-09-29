On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until government shutdown:
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 9/29/2023

The Associated Press
September 29, 2023 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street closed out its worst month of the year with more losses.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Friday after an earlier gain withered, and the majority of stocks within the index sank. The Dow fell 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite edged higher by 0.1%.

Solid gains for stocks during the morning faded as pressure built from within the bond market. After initially easing on encouraging signals about inflation, Treasury yields rose as the day progressed to keep the pressure high on the stock market. Shares of energy producers fell sharply with the price of oil.

On Friday:

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

The S&P 500 fell 11.65 points, or 0.3%, to 4,288.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 158.84 points, or 0.5%, to 33,507.50.

The Nasdaq composite rose 18.05 points, or 0.1%, to 13,219.32

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.21 points, or 0.5% to 1,785.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 32.01 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 456.34 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 7.52 points, or 0.1%

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 8.60 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 448.55 points, or 11.7%.

The Dow is up 360.25 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,752.84 points, or 26.3%

The Russell 2000 is up 23.86 points, or 1.4%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 Columbus Cybersecurity Conference
10|5 FOIA Automation
10|5 Alaska Digital Government Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories