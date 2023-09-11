On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/11/2023

The Associated Press
September 11, 2023 4:16 pm
U.S. stocks closed higher, recovering roughly half of Wall Street’s losses from last week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 87 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after a swift rise earlier hurt stock prices. Where yields head next will likely depend on several big U.S. economic reports due this upcoming week on inflation and retail sales. They’re among the last pieces of data that could sway the Federal Reserve on what to do with interest rates before its meeting next week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.97 points, or 0.7%, to 4,487.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.13 points, or 0.3%, to 34,663.72.

The Nasdaq composite rose 156.37 points, or 1.1%, to 13,917.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.60 points, or 0.2%, to 1,855.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 647.96 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is up 1,516.47 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,451.41 points, or 33%.

The Russell 2000 is up 93.90 points, or 5.3%.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

