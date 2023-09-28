How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/28/2023

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wall Street ticked higher to trim its sharp loss for September after pressure squeezing it from the oil and bond markets relaxed a bit.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Thursday. The Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

A drop in oil prices took some heat off the stock market, a day after crude reached its highest price of the year. Treasury yields also relaxed after giving up earlier gains from the morning to give the stock market more of a breather. Big Tech stocks in particular felt relief. Meta Platforms and Nvidia helped lead the market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.19 points, or 0.6%, to 4,299.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.07 points, or 0.3%, to 33,666.34.

The Nasdaq composite rose 108.43 points, or 0.8%, to 13,201.28

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.41 points, or 0.9% to 1,794.31.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 20.36 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 297.50 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 10.53 points, or 0.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 17.81 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 460.20 points, or 12%.

The Dow is up 519.09 points, or 1.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,734.79 points, or 26.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 33.07 points, or 1.9%.

