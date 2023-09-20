On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/20/2023

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 4:15 pm
< a min read
      

U.S. stocks slumped after the Federal Reserve said it may not cut interest rates next year by as much as it earlier thought, regardless of how much Wall Street wants it.

While leaving the Fed’s main interest rate steady Wednesday, officials at the central bank also suggested they may cut rates next year by only half a percentage point.

High rates tend to hit high-growth stocks particularly hard, and Big Tech companies were among the market’s heaviest weights.

On Wednesday:

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

The S&P 500 fell 41.75 points, or 0.9%, to 4,402.20.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.85 points, or 0.2%, to 34,440.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 209.06 points, or 1.5%, to 13,469.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.42 points, or 0.9% to 1,810.10.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 48.12 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 177.36 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 239.21 points, or 1.7%

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is down 36.93 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 562.70 points, or 14.7%.

The Dow is up 1,293.63 points, or 3.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,002.65 points, or 28.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 48.86 points, or 2.8%.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|26 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
9|26 Skift Global Forum 2023
9|26 2023 Women In Defense National...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories