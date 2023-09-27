On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/27/2023

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 4:20 pm
Wall Street has yo-yoed to a mixed finish as rising oil prices and bond yields cranked up the pressure even higher on the stock market.

The S&P 500 inched up by less than 0.1% Wednesday after taking several U-turns through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

September is on track to be the worst month of the year for Wall Street as it tries to absorb a recent leap in Treasury yields. Yields rose further Wednesday, reaching heights unseen in more than a decade. Crude oil prices also rallied above $93 per barrel.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.98 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,274.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68.61 points, or 0.2%, to 33,50.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 29.24 points, or 0.2%, to 13,092.85

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.29 points, or 1% to 1,778.90.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 45.55 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 413.57 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 118.96 points, or 0.9%

The Russell 2000 is up 2.40 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 435.01 points, or 11.3%.

The Dow is up 403.02 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,626.37 points, or 25.1%

The Russell 2000 is up 17.66 points, or 1%.

