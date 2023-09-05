On Air: Panel Discussions
Manchester United, America's Car-Mart fall; Insmed, Brady rise, Tuesday, 9/5/2023

The Associated Press
September 5, 2023 11:51 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT), down $12.84 to $100.69.

The auto retailer’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Brady Corp. (BRC), up $5.92 to $56.72.

The identification and security products maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), up 1 cent to $116.96.

The life science real estate company raised its dividend.

Insmed Corp. (INSM), up $3.82 to $26.46.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a lung disease treatment.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN), up $1.42 to $20.75.

The provider of health care information systems is reportedly considering a sale to Thoma Bravo.

Manchester United Plc. (MANU), down $4.26 to $19.40.

The soccer team’s owners are reportedly taking the company off the market because of difficulty finding a buyer.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), up $10.33 to $143.02.

The vacation rental company will join the S&P 500 index on Sept. 18.

Intel Corp. (INTC), up 47 cents to $37.08.

The chipmaker announced a partnership for foundry services and investments with Tower Semiconductor.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories