Business News

MillerKnoll, Peloton rise; Progress Software, NextEra Energy fall, Wednesday, 9/27/2023

The Associated Press
September 27, 2023 12:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Jabil Inc. (JBL), up 98 cents to $105.98.

The electronics manufacturer is selling its Mobility business to BYD Electronic for $2.2 billion.

AutoNation Inc. (AN), up $3.29 to $153.93.

The auto retailer reportedly offered to buy British automotive retailer Pendragon.

Progress Software Corp. (PRGS), down $1.54 to $53.83.

The business software maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the current quarter.

MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN), up $5.45 to $24.60.

The furniture maker raised is profit forecast for the year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), up 1 cent to $4.63.

The exercise bike and treadmill company named Nick Caldwell as its new chief product officer.

AAR Corp. (AIR), up $1.33 to $60.55.

The airplane maintenance company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), down $3.86 to $61.48.

The parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. sold its Florida City Gas unit Chesapeake Utilities for $923 million.

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF), down 47 cents t $20.86.

The biopharmaceutical company said CEO Praveen Tipirneni is taking a temporary medical leave of absence.

Business News

