Nucor, Planet Fitness fall; Newmont, Frequency Electronics rise, Friday, 9/15/2023

The Associated Press
September 15, 2023 12:07 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Nucor Corp. (NUE), down $6.33 to $159.20.

The steel company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), down 17 cents to $53.40.

The owner of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas said a recent cyberattack failed to disrupt its operations.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM), up 40 cents to $6.97.

The maker of precision timing products reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue growth.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), down $1.89 to $89.58.

The chipmaker reportedly told suppliers to delay the delivery of equipment.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), down $2.28 to $57.48.

The financial services firm said net new assets fell in August.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), down $7.67 to $52.13.

The New Hampshire-based gym chain’s board removed CEO Chris Rondeau.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 84 cents to $40.36.

The gold miner gained ground along with prices for the precious metal.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $3.72 to $215.07.

The software company is reportedly hiring again after announcing plans to cut 10% of its staff earlier this year.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

