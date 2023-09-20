Police say a man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside a Georgia Walmart

HIRAM, Georgia (AP) — A man and woman were shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday inside a Walmart in a Georgia town, police said.

The shooting took place at about 7:30 p.m. in the Walmart Super Center in Hiram, a small town about 20 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta, police said.

Nobody else was hurt. Other shoppers weren’t in the immediate area of the shooting and didn’t see it, Police Chief Michael Turner said.

“We have no eyewitnesses to the event itself,” Turner said.

However, some people heard the gunfire.

“As soon as a heard the second shot, I ran straight for the exit,” Devani Lopez told WAGA-TV. “I ran straight for the car. I could see everyone running for their lives. Everyone was just so panicked and scared.”

The man and woman died on the way to the hospital Turner said. They knew each other and the shooting appeared to be a murder-suicide, the chief said.

Their names weren’t immediately released.

“We’re heartbroken by what happened at our Hiram store tonight,” Walmart said in a statement. “Our priority, right now, is the safety of our associates and customers. The store will remain closed while we work with law enforcement during their investigation.”

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.