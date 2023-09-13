On Air: Fed Life
Business News

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Moderna rise; American Airlines, Spirit Airlines fall, Wednesday, 9/13/2023

The Associated Press
September 13, 2023 12:15 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down 58 cents to $13.53.

The airline warned that higher fuel costs will hurt its third-quarter earnings.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE), down 46 cents to $16.82.

The airline said that rising fuel prices are hurting profit margins.

BP Plc. (BP), down 5 cents to $38.05.

Bernard Looney resigned as CEO of the British oil giant.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL), down 39 cents to $73.79.

The restaurant chain’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

REV Group, Inc. (REVG), up 69 cents to $13.57.

The maker of ambulances, buses and other specialty vehicles reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN), up 90 cents to $10.68.

The maker of Celestial Seasonings tea announced a restructuring plan.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA), up $4.85 to $110.09.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential flu vaccine.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT), up $6.05 to $21.34.

U.S. regulators OK’d the drugmaker to proceed with a study on a potential genetic disorder treatment.

