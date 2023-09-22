On Air: Leaders and Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Time left until shutdown:
Business News

Seagen, Activision Blizzard rise; Scholastic, Natural Alternatives fall, Friday, 9/22/2023

The Associated Press
September 22, 2023 12:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Scholastic Corp. (SCHL), down $5.91 to $33.04.

The book publisher reported a bigger fiscal first-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), up $1.55 to $93.90.

        Insight by Red Hat: Join us for an enlightening panel discussion with moderator, Justin Doubleday and agency and industry leaders who will explore the strategies and tools aimed at empowering the modern digital-native workforce in the intelligence community.

Antitrust regulators in Britain gave preliminary approval to Microsoft’s buyout of the maker of “Call of Duty.”

Seagen Inc. (SGEN), up $7.36 to $213.75.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential treatment for bladder cancer.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), up $3.97 to $88.09.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is reportedly planning to file for an IPO in Hong Kong for its logistics arm, Cainiao.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.32 to $131.65.

The retail giant will begin charging subscribers an extra fee to keep their streaming videos ad-free.

Intel Corp. (INTC), down 3 cents to $34.62.

        Read more: Business News

European Union antitrust enforcers slapped the chipmaker with a fresh $400 million fine in a long-running legal fight.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), up 99 cents to $115.75.

The oil giant gained ground along with rising crude prices.

Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII), down 12 cents to $6.19.

The nutritional supplements maker reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Join us at the Inaugural Kansas City...
9|28 FY24 Top 20 Federal Opportunities
9|28 App in a Day - Marquam
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories