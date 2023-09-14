On Air: Ask the CIO with Jason Miller
Semtech, Yum China rise; Vital Energy, Radiant Logistics fall, Wednesday, 9/14/2023

The Associated Press
September 14, 2023 12:27 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), $3.15 to $56.33.

The operator of Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants in China is accelerating its expansion plans.

International Game Technology Plc. (IGT), up $2.74 to $32.80.

Apollo Global Management is reportedly considering buying the slot machine maker’s gaming division.

Semtech Corp. (SMTC),up $1.29 to $24.16.

The chipmaker’s second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Radiant Logistics Inc. (RLGT), down 62 cents to $6.05.

The transportation and logistics services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), down $3.97 to $54.98.

The oil and natural gas company is expanding operations in the Permian Basin through deals worth about $1.17 billion.

CS Disco Inc. (LAW), down 81 cents to $6.94.

The legal technology company’s cofounder, Kiwi Camara, resigned as CEO.

Hess Corp. (HES), up $3.24 to $163.69.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.

HP Inc. (HPQ), down 60 cents to $27.73.

Berkshire Hathaway sold about 5.5 million shares of the personal computer and printer maker.

