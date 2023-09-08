Smartsheet, Smith & Wesson rise; RH, Zumiez fall, Friday, 9/8/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

RH (RH), down $50.63 to $317.92.

The furniture and housewares company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), up $10.67 to $95.51.

The provider of software to the insurance industry beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), up $3.98 to $44.35.

The cloud-based work-management platform raised its profit forecast for the year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), down 31 cents to $7.10.

The real estate investment trust suspended its dividend.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), up $1.01 to $11.52.

The firearm maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Braze Inc. (BRZE), up 79 cents to $48.43.

The cloud-based software company raised its earnings and sales forecasts.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ), down 73 cents to $47.27.

The soft drink and seltzer maker’s second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ), down $2.03 to $16.63.

The clothing retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

