Correction: Dementia-Friendly Travel story

TERRY TANG
September 7, 2023 7:21 pm
< a min read
      

PHOENIX (AP) — In a story published Aug. 30, 2023, about dementia-friendly airports, The Associated Press reported erroneously that dementia isn’t covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act. While dementia is not specifically mentioned, the law defines disability as an individual with a physical or mental “impairment that substantially limits” major life activities.

