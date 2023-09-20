On Air: Federal News Network
Woman rescued from outhouse toilet in northern Michigan after dropping Apple Watch, police say

The Associated Press
September 20, 2023 1:18 pm
BAGLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A woman was rescued Tuesday from an outhouse toilet in northern Michigan while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch

The woman, whose name was not released, lowered herself inside the toilet after dropping the watch at the Department of Natural Resources boat launch at Dixon Lake in Otsego County’s Bagley Township, state police said Wednesday in a release.

First responders were called when the woman was heard yelling for help. The toilet was removed and a strap was used to haul the woman out.

“If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur,” state police said in the release.

Bagley Township is about 240 miles (386 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Top Stories