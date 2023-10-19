On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

American Airlines posts $545 million loss on higher labor costs while rivals post big profits

Associated Press
October 19, 2023 7:33 am
< a min read
      

American Airlines is reporting a $545 million loss for the third quarter in contrast with the huge profits posted by its two closest rivals.

American said its results were dragged down by $983 million in charges related to a new labor contract with its pilots, but United Airlines and Delta Air Lines reached similar deals with their pilots and still earned $1.1 billion each in the quarter.

Labor costs at American jumped 17%, an increase of nearly $600 million, which was roughly offset by lower fuel prices than a year ago.

American’s revenue was roughly flat with last summer, compared with 12% and 11% increases at United and Delta.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

American Airlines Group Inc., based in Fort Worth, Texas, said its earnings excluding special items worked out to 38 cents per share. Analysts expected 25 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.

Revenue of $13.48 billion was slightly below Wall Street forecasts.

Shares of American are flat before the opening bell.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|25 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|25 SecureWorld Government Virtual...
10|25 Ohio Higher Education IT Leadership...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories