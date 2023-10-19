On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Applications for US jobless benefits fall to lowest level in more than 8 months

MATT OTT
October 19, 2023 8:41 am
< a min read
      

Applications for unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in eight months last week as businesses continue to retain workers despite elevated interest rates meant to cool the economy and labor market.

Jobless claim applications fell by 13,000 to 198,000 for the week ending Oct. 14, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That’s the fewest since January.

Jobless claim applications are considered a proxy for layoffs.

The four-week moving average of claims, which flattens out some of the week-to-week volatility, ticked down by 1,000 to 205,750.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

Overall, 1.73 million people were collecting unemployment benefits the week that ended Oct. 7, about 29,000 more than the previous week.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|25 Top 40 Federal Contractors - PROFILE...
10|25 SecureWorld Government Virtual...
10|25 Ohio Higher Education IT Leadership...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories