On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

CalAmp, Tesla fall; Pioneer Natural, NuScale rise Friday, 10/6/2023

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 12:12 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), up $23.66 to $238.62.

Exxon Mobil is reportedly considering buying the oil and gas company.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), up 11 cents to $13.33.

        New to civil service? Check out Federal News Network's New Hire Guide, brought to you by United Healthcare, to provide insights and pointers to first-time feds. (Pssst: It includes health and life insurance cheat sheets, too!)

The jeans maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings, but trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

CalAmp Corp. (CAMP), down 14 cents to 31 cents.

The wireless communications company reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.19 to $36.56.

The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), down $2.09 to $257.96.

The electric vehicle maker reportedly cut prices for some of its models.

NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), up 67 cents to $5.35.

        Read more: Business News

The nuclear power company gave investors an encouraging financial and operations update.

Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB), up $1.29 to $70.47.

The fundraising software company agreed to pay $49.5 million to settle lawsuits related to a 2020 data breach.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up $1.31 to $37.67.

The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|12 Chicago Cybersecurity Conference
10|12 Results from Four Years of GNSS...
10|12 Accelerate(her) presents: Unlocking the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories