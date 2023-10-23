On Air: Security Clearance Insecurity
Capital Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 23, 2023 4:26 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.33, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

Top Stories