Capital Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $9.8 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $54.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $43.1 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.33, a decline of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.