China's exports, imports fell 6.2% in September as global demand faltered

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023
HONG KONG (AP) — China’s exports and imports both fell in September from a year earlier, though they contracted at a slower pace even as global demand remained muted.

Customs data released Friday showed exports for September slid 6.2% to $299.13 billion in the fifth straight month of decline. Imports also slid 6.2% to $221.43 billion.

China posted a trade surplus of $77.71 billion, up from $68.36 billion in August.

