Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
October 6, 2023 3:28 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 48 cents to $82.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for December delivery rose 51 cents to $84.58 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery was unchanged at $2.19 a gallon. November heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.90 a gallon. November natural gas rose 17 cents to $3.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.40 to $1,845.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 70 cents to $21.72 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.63 a pound.

The dollar rose to 149.35 Japanese yen from 148.40 yen. The euro rose to $1.0593 from $1.0551.

Top Stories