Commercial Metals, Infosys fall; Fastenal, Domino’s Pizza rise, Thursday, 10/12/2023

The Associated Press
October 12, 2023 12:26 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Fastenal Co. (FAST), up $4.42 to $60.43.

The distributor of nuts, bolts and other construction material beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $2.34 to $356.39

The pizza chain’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Commercial Metals Co. (CMC), down $5.13 to $43.21.

The maker and recycler of steel and metal products reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 21 cents to $12.04.

The United Auto Workers expanded their strike to include the most profitable Ford plant in the world.

Viasat Inc. (VSAT), up $1.93 to $17.56.

The communications company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Infosys Ltd. (INFY), down $1.11 to $16.50.

The business consulting services provider gave investors a disappointing revenue update.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM), down $9 to $190.45.

The software company is buying video-messaging platform Loom for $975 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), up 39 cents to $15.32.

The lingerie retailer gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Top Stories